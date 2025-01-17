Saif Ali Khan stabbed: Here’s what we know so far

Thursday morning brought the shocking news of an attack on popular Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in his Bandra residence during a suspected burglary attempt, where he sustained several major stab wounds.

The 'Hum Tum' star was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in the wee hours of Thursday. He underwent surgery there and is currently recovering in the ICU.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police formed 20 teams to track down and nab the intruder who stabbed Saif.

Here are all the details about the unfortunate incident that happened at the house of Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan: