Meryl Streep to receive honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes film festival

Her career has run the gamut of modern classics, from dramas such as 'The Deer Hunter', 'Out of Africa' and 'Kramer vs Kramer' to family favourites like 'The Devil Wears Prada' and 'Mamma Mia!'.

Surprisingly, she has been at Cannes only once before -- though she did win best actress that year -- in 1989's 'A Cry in the Dark'.

"I am immeasurably honored to receive the news of this prestigious award. To win a prize at Cannes, for the international community of artists has always represented the highest achievement in the art of filmmaking," she said in a statement.