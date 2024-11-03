Margot Robbie welcomes first baby with husband Tom Ackerley: Report

'Barbie' star Margot Robbie has welcomed her first child with husband Tom Ackerley. However, the details about the child are yet to be revealed, reported a media outlet. There is still a wait for official confirmation, as per the media outlet.

In July Robbie attended Wimbledon with Ackerley and made her first public appearance since it was revealed she was expecting her first child.

The actress looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress with a shawl-style left arm and an asymmetrical skirt. She matched the look with a black and white bag.