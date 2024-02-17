Mahiya Mahi announces divorce

Rumours of problems in film actress Mahiya Mahi’s marriage had been circulating for quite some time. Finally, the speculations have come true. The actress herself confirmed the news with a video massage on Friday night.

They have already separated and have started living apart. Mahi got married to Rakib Sarker on 13 September 2021. The couple has a son named Farish.

In the video message posted on her own Facebook account, Mahi said, “We have taken the decision mutually. There are some issues between us. But, Rakib is a wonderful person. I respect him and he’s really caring.”