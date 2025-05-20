Nusraat Faria posts status on Facebook being released from jail
Film actress Nusraat Faria was released from Kashimpur Female’s Central Jail in Gazipur around 3:30 pm today, Tuesday.
She did not speak to the media after she got out of the prison. However, the actress expressed her gratitude through a Facebook post to those who stood by her during this ordeal.
After being released from jail, Nusraat Faria shared the good news with her fans at 4:20 pm.
In her Facebook status, she wrote, "A lot of thanks and gratitude to all of you who stood beside me. I could not speak today due to my physical condition. I’ll be back among you soon, fully recovered.”
Nusraat Faria was sent to jail from the court on Monday in connection to an attempt to murder case. Later, the court granted her bail this morning.
The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court in Dhaka issued the bail order. The papers of her bail reached the prison around 12:00 pm today. After a verification process, she was handed over to her family.
The actress was arrested Sunday morning by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while on her way to Thailand. She was then taken to the headquarters of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP)’s Detective Branch (DB) for questioning.
The case documents say a certain Enamul Haque, 35, was shot during the mass uprising in the capital’s Bhatara area on 19 July.
Enamul filed a case with the CMM court on 3 May against 283 people including 17 actors and actresses. Nusraat Faria is one of the accused in that case. On court’s order it was recorded as a case statement on the same day. Nusraat Faria was arrested two weeks after the case was filed.