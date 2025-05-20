Nusraat Faria posts status on Facebook being released from jail

Film actress Nusraat Faria was released from Kashimpur Female’s Central Jail in Gazipur around 3:30 pm today, Tuesday.

She did not speak to the media after she got out of the prison. However, the actress expressed her gratitude through a Facebook post to those who stood by her during this ordeal.

After being released from jail, Nusraat Faria shared the good news with her fans at 4:20 pm.