Nusraat Faria released on bail from Kashimpur jail

She was handed over to her relatives after checking the papers, the jail super added.

Earlier in the morning, a Dhaka court granted bail to actress Nusraat Faria.

The judge of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court pronounced the order in the morning, Nusraat’s lawyer Mohammad Iftekhar Hossain told Prothom Alo.

Nusraat Faria was arrested on Sunday by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. She was arrested at the airport’s immigration check point while trying to travel to Thailand.