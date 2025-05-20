Nusraat Faria released on bail from Kashimpur jail
Actress Nusraat Faria, who was arrested in an attempted murder case, was released on bail from Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail in Gazipur on Tuesday afternoon.
Senior jail superintendent at the Kashimpur Women’s Central Jail Kawalin Nahar said the documents related to Nusraat’s bail reached the jail around 12:30 pm.
She was handed over to her relatives after checking the papers, the jail super added.
Earlier in the morning, a Dhaka court granted bail to actress Nusraat Faria.
The judge of Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court pronounced the order in the morning, Nusraat’s lawyer Mohammad Iftekhar Hossain told Prothom Alo.
Nusraat Faria was arrested on Sunday by the immigration police at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka. She was arrested at the airport’s immigration check point while trying to travel to Thailand.
There was an arrest warrant against Nusraat Faria in a case filed with Bhatara police station. She was an accused in the attempted murder case from the time of the July mass uprising.
A source from Bhatara police station stated that the actress was taken to that police station following her arrest. However, instead of keeping her in custody there she was later transferred to DB headquarters.
The case documents say a certain Enamul Haque, 35, sustained bullet wounds during the mass uprising in the capital’s Bhatara area on 19 July. He filed the case against 283 people at the CMM court on 3 May. Nusrat Faria is one of the accused in the case.