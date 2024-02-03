Carl Weathers, Apollo Creed in 'Rocky' films, dies at 76

Carl Weathers, the US actor who played boxer Apollo Creed in the ‘Rocky’ franchise, going toe-to-toe with Sylvester Stallone in some of cinema's most memorable -- and bloody -- boxing moments, has died, his family said Friday. He was 76.

Weathers, who also starred in the 1987 film ‘Predator’, opposite Arnold Schwarzenegger, was recently seen on the small screen in ‘Star Wars’ spin-off series ‘The Mandalorian’, a role for which he scored an Emmy nomination.

"We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Carl Weathers. Carl was an exceptional human being who lived an extraordinary life," his family said, according to a media outlet.

“Through his contributions to film, television, the arts and sports, he has left an indelible mark and is recognized worldwide and across generations,” they added. The statement gave no cause of death, but added that he had died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday.