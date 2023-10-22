Jaya lauded for 'Dawshom Awbotaar'

Commenting on Jaya’s performance in ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’, the media outlet wrote in their online edition, “Jaya Ahsan is the sole female protagonist of the film. Probably she had the most difficult part in it. The audience was busy enjoying the Probir-Poddar duo, played by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya. They were hitting back to back boundaries with their dialogues. Meanwhile, the director included a lot of references to the previous movies in the screenplay.”

“Just as the audience is done facing one bouncer, the director gets ready with a different bouncer. In between these, Jisshu will keep the audience engaged with his presence on the screen. Jaya had to make room for herself amid all of these and she was able to do that quite easefully. She didn’t spare even an inch of her space. Jaya has made it sure that the audience remembers her even after they have exited the hall,” it added.