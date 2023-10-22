Jaya lauded for 'Dawshom Awbotaar'

Kolkata-based film director Srijit Mukherji’s film ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ released in West Bengal on the occasion of Durga Puja. Jaya Ahsan played a psychologist in this latest addition to the director’s cop universe films. And the West Bengal media have lauded the Bangladeshi actress following the film’s release.
‘Dawshom Awbotaar’ is a star studded affair and apart from Prosenjit Chatterjee, actors like Anirban Bhattacharya and Jisshu Sengupta are a part of this film. Jaya plays the sole female protagonist in the film. Yet she left a mark of her prowess from the crowd of so many stars, remarked Anandabazar Patrika.
Commenting on Jaya’s performance in ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’, the media outlet wrote in their online edition, “Jaya Ahsan is the sole female protagonist of the film. Probably she had the most difficult part in it. The audience was busy enjoying the Probir-Poddar duo, played by Prosenjit Chatterjee and Anirban Bhattacharya. They were hitting back to back boundaries with their dialogues. Meanwhile, the director included a lot of references to the previous movies in the screenplay.”
“Just as the audience is done facing one bouncer, the director gets ready with a different bouncer. In between these, Jisshu will keep the audience engaged with his presence on the screen. Jaya had to make room for herself amid all of these and she was able to do that quite easefully. She didn’t spare even an inch of her space. Jaya has made it sure that the audience remembers her even after they have exited the hall,” it added.
Another media outlet, Sangbad Pratidin noting about the character ‘Moitreyee’, portrayed by Jaya wrote in their print edition, “Jaya is like the song, ‘Bridge over troubled water’ among the three male protagonists. But, the power to destroy the bridge is also in her own hands. Her acting holds a duality right from the beginning. Sometimes, she’s shaky; sometimes she’s a snakelike lightning bolt while some other times she’s melancholic like the immersion of idols.”
Meanwhile, Hindustan Times Bangla has written, “In this game of serial killer and police that smells of blood, Jaya has been captured as the ‘delicate’ tune. Another media outlet from West Bengal, Ei Samay has in fact compared Jaya Ahsan’s performance in the film with the game of former Australian middle order batsman, Michael Bevan.
Jaya keeps making history
The newspaper wrote about Jaya, “Jaya Ahsan is the Michael Bevan of ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’. The way Bevan would keep fighting alone on a bad day for others like Ponting, Jaya does the same in this film. Jaya’s acting reaffirms audience’s trust on ‘Dawshom Awbotaar’.”
Apart from these, Times of India’s online edition and YouTube channel Film Companion Local have also lauded Jaya Ahsan’s acting in the film.