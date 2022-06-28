Jaya keeps making history

Jaya Chakma didn’t think the opportunity would come like this. She has been officiating football matches since 2010. She has been conducting age-level matches since 2013. As a female referee, Jaya has been part of many firsts of Bangladesh football. Now, this former national women’s team footballer has etched her name as the first Bangladeshi female referee to officiate an international match.

Like Jaya, Salma Akhter, another female referee from Bangladesh, was registered as a FIFA referee in 2019. But till now, Salma has just officiated age-level international competitions. Only Rangamati’s Jaya has officiated a match of the national team.

On 23 June, Bangladesh national women’s team took part in a FIFA friendly match against Malaysia at the Bir Shrestha Shaheed Shipahi Mostofa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur. Jaya was the main referee in that game. The same two teams faced off again on 26 June. In that match, Jaya was the fourth referee.