Actor Arifin Shuvoo's mother passes away
Dhallywood star Arifin Shuvoo, widely regarded for his portrayal of the Father of the Nation in the 2023 biopic ‘Mujib: The Making of Nation’, lost his mother on Wednesday night.
Shuvoo's mother, Khairun Nahar, passed away due to a brain haemorrhage at a private hospital in the capital at 11:55pm on Wednesday. She was 70.
Former general secretary of the Bangladesh Film Artists Association and actor, Zayed Khan confirmed the news in a Facebook post.
Zayed Khan wrote that the mother of actor Arifin Shuvoo passed away yesterday (Wednesday) at 11:55 pm while undergoing treatment at capital’s National Institute of Neuro Sciences and Hospital.
Her namaz-e-janaza was held after the Fazr prayers and her burial will be completed at the Martyrs Intellectual Graveyard in the capital.
According to sources close to the actor, Shuvoo's mother, Khairun Nahar, fell ill on 21 January (Saturday). Since then, she had been undergoing treatment in the ICU of the hospital. Besides, she had been suffering from schizophrenia since 2017.
People from all walks of life, especially the fans, colleagues, and admirers of the acclaimed actor have been sending condolences and offering prayers for the departed soul.