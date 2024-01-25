Actor Arifin Shuvoo's mother passes away

Dhallywood star Arifin Shuvoo, widely regarded for his portrayal of the Father of the Nation in the 2023 biopic ‘Mujib: The Making of Nation’, lost his mother on Wednesday night.

Shuvoo's mother, Khairun Nahar, passed away due to a brain haemorrhage at a private hospital in the capital at 11:55pm on Wednesday. She was 70.