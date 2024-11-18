Pather Panchali's 'Durga', Uma Dasgupta is no more
Actress Uma Dasgupta, who gained worldwide fame by playing the character of ‘Durga’ in the cult film ‘Pather Panchali’, has died.
She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata today, Monday morning. The news of her death has been reported in Indian media outlet Anandabazar.
Uma Dasgupta had been battling with cancer for a long time. There was a rumour of her death a month ago. But now she she has actually passed away.
Legendary director Satyajit Ray had made the film ‘Pather Panchali’ based on the Bibhutibhushan Bandyopadhyay cult classic novel of the same name.
Uma Dasgupta rose to universal fame from acting in a single film. Uma Dasgupta had brought the character of adolescent ‘Durga’ to life on the silver screen in ‘Pather Panchali’.
She never appeared on the screen ever again. In her professional career she was teacher. Uma Dasgupta used to perform in theatre since her childhood.
The headmaster of the school she attended as a child was an acquaintance of Satyajit Ray. And, Satyajit Ray had selected her for the role of ‘Durga’ with the help that teacher indeed.
Uma’s father however was against the idea of his daughter becoming an actress. But, Satyajit Ray finally persuaded her father to agree.