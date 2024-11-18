Pather Panchali's 'Durga', Uma Dasgupta is no more

She never appeared on the screen ever again. In her professional career she was teacher. Uma Dasgupta used to perform in theatre since her childhood.

The headmaster of the school she attended as a child was an acquaintance of Satyajit Ray. And, Satyajit Ray had selected her for the role of ‘Durga’ with the help that teacher indeed.

Uma’s father however was against the idea of his daughter becoming an actress. But, Satyajit Ray finally persuaded her father to agree.