Aamir Khan reveals how he got 'Mr Perfectionist' tag

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist. But have you ever wondered how he got this tag?

In the upcoming episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show', Aamir Khan will be seen marking his presence, sharing anecdotes from his life.

During the conversation, he also revealed that it was veteran actor Shabana Azmi who gave him Mr Perfectionist tag, as per a note shared by the Netflix team.

It dates back to the time when Aamir was shooting for 'Dil' which was directed by Indra Kumar and the cameraman was Baba Azmi.