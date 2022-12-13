'Banshees of Inisherin' tops nominations as Golden Globes attempt comeback

Black comedy ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ topped the Golden Globes nominations Monday, as the tarnished Hollywood awards show tries to rebuild its reputation following last year's boycott by A-listers and studios.

The movie about the abrupt end of a friendship on a tiny Irish island during the 1920s picked up a whopping eight nods -- the most for any film in almost two decades -- including nominations for star Colin Farrell and director Martin McDonagh.

Surreal sci-fi "Everything Everywhere All at Once" earned six nominations, while raucous Hollywood Golden Age drama "Babylon" and Steven Spielberg's deeply personal "The Fabelmans" took five each.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which organises the Globes, has scrambled to reform itself since long-harbored criticisms of the group's practices went public in early 2021.

Tinseltown completely distanced itself from the Globes last January over members' lack of diversity, alleged corruption and lack of professionalism, and the show took place behind closed doors.