One day the viewers will answer such dirty politics

What’s the update on ‘Lipstick’?
We could secure only a few cinema halls in the first week. Moving onto the second week we have secured new halls in several districts outside of Dhaka including Purobi in Mymensingh and Sangeeta in Khulna. I myself watched the film with the audience at Purobi cinema hall in Mymensingh. The show was 70 per cent houseful that day. I enjoyed watching the film with the audience quite a lot.
How satisfied are you with yourself in this film?
I am relieved that so far I haven’t noticed any negative response from the audience about the film. However, our team believes that if only the film could secure the good cinema halls of the country, then ‘Lipstick’ would have come next in line right after the film ‘Rajkumar’.
When you saw that you were having trouble securing halls, you could have just released the film after the Eid, couldn’t you?
I am just an artiste of the film. My responsibilities include acting in the film and promoting it during the release. Rests of the issues are the concerns of the producer and the director. They thought it was an Eid movie, it should be released on Eid, and they did it. I have nothing to say here.
But you could have given your opinion as a leading artiste of the film after all…
When we planned to do the film, it was already decided that the film would be released on Eid-ul-Fitr. We worked according to the plan. But, what we did wrong is that we announced the release date of the film right at the end. There was a reason for that though; we didn’t want to announce it without censor clearance.
Doesn’t that mean the film is counting huge amount of losses under these circumstances?
It may be because of the situation. But I would say, ‘Lipstick’ is the best film of my career. I have given my best in this film. Be it a hit or a flop, I will be talking about this film for the rest of my life.
You have mentioned ‘politics’ as the reason behind failing to secure more cinema halls. Could you elaborate on that?
I don’t want to talk about these anymore. I just want focus on my work. I work for the audience and one day the audience themselves would give answers to these dirty politics. The fans and well-wishers I have, loves me with all of their heart. I believe their strength is my strength.
There’s politics in cinema everywhere, but it’s more explicit in our industry. We want there to be a healthy competition but that’s not happening here.
You have done quite a few films paired with actor Ador Azad. Does the audience appreciate you as a pair?
I feel the audience has liked our chemistry onscreen. I realised that from seeing the discussion going on the social media.