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US actor Jared Leto denies latest accusations of sexual assault

AFP
Los Angeles
(FILES) US actor Jared Leto poses on the red carpet upon arrival for the BRIT Awards 2025 in London on 1 March, 2025.AFP

US actor and singer Jared Leto on Wednesday denied allegations of sexual assault and harassment leveled against him by ten women in a new documentary aired by the BBC.

The women said they were victimised by Leto between 2002 and 2016.

Two of them accused him of sexual assault when they were 17 years old, while another said the actor threatened her with sexual assault when she was 19.

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(FILES) US actor Jared Leto arrives for the MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on 12 September, 2023.
AFP

A fourth woman recounted receiving multiple sexually explicit phone calls from the actor when she was 16, who allegedly propositioned her for sex.

Four other women described sexual harassment during phone calls from the lead singer of the rock band Thirty Seconds to Mars.

"I have never sexually assaulted anyone in my entire life," the 54-year-old actor said in a statement. "These claims are absolutely and categorically false."

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(FILES) US singer and actor Jared Leto poses for a photocall at the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week, central Paris, on 20 June, 2023.
AFP

Nine of the ten women are speaking out for the first time in the BBC documentary titled "Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret."

The actor, who won a Best Supporting Actor Oscar in 2014 for "Dallas Buyers Club," has faced such accusations before.

In 2025, several other women accused him of sexual assault in an investigation conducted by Air Mail, a US digital magazine. At the time, Leto also denied any inappropriate conduct.

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