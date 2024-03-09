Oscars night: five things to watch

There is no doubt Christopher Nolan's atomic blockbuster 'Oppenheimer' will win multiple Oscars. But how many?

Even a "really conservative" eight would be the most for a film since 'Slumdog Millionaire' in 2009, explained Davis.

The record of 11 is probably just out of reach. But 10 -- achievable if it wins close races like best actor and best adapted screenplay -- would put it tied with ‘West Side Story’ (1961).

After years of small, indie hits taking best picture, ‘Oppenheimer’ would be the highest-grossing winner since 'Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' in 2004, and the third-highest of all time (also behind 'Titanic').