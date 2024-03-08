Will 'Oppenheimer' outshine them all? It's Oscars time

The chain reaction set off by the fusion of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ will come to a head this Sunday at the Oscars, where one is expected to own the red carpet, and the other to dominate the awards.

‘Oppenheimer’ -- Christopher Nolan's epic drama about the father of the atomic bomb, and half of last summer's "Barbenheimer" phenomenon -- is the overwhelming favorite to win best picture honors and much more on Hollywood's biggest night.

The combination of a revered director, unimpeachable cast, box office and critical success, and an urgent subject matter means "there is no justifiable reason to predict anything else," Hollywood Reporter awards columnist Scott Feinberg told AFP.

"It would be an all-time upset if 'Oppenheimer' does not win" best picture, he said.

The film is tipped to take golden statuettes for best director, supporting actor for Robert Downey Jr, and a host of technical prizes from cinematography and editing to sound and score.