‘Oppenheimer’ wins big at Critics Choice Awards

‘Oppenheimer’, Christopher Nolan’s epic movie about the creation of the atomic bomb, cleaned up at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday, winning best picture and seven other prizes over its rivals as the Oscars race heats up.

The USD 1 billion-grossing movie, now the clear frontrunner for the Academy Awards in March, also won for best director, supporting actor, cinematography, score, ensemble, editing, and visual effects.

Collecting his prize for directing, Nolan thanked the critics who “helped with convincing mainstream audiences that a film about quantum physics and apocalypse could be worth their time.”

Robert Downey Jr thanked his fellow “Oppenhomies” as he followed up his Golden Globe win with another best supporting actor prize.