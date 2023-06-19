'The Flash' dashes to box office win but stumbles short of estimates

Ezra Miller stars as the speedy protagonist, joined by other DC characters including Supergirl and Batman. It dethroned the latest 'Transformers' installment, from Paramount, which was last weekend's top earner.

Notching the number two spot this weekend was ‘Elemental’, an animated immigrant fable from Pixar, which earned $29.5 million in what was also its opening weekend.

Pixar's first totally original new film to hit theaters since the start of the pandemic is set in the fantastical Element City -- where residents made out of fire, water, earth and air must learn to live in close proximity, despite their highly combustible differences.