Pori Moni accuses Razz of abusing her

Pori Moni is yet again making headlines for the last two days. Out of the blue on New Year’s Eve, Pori Moni announced that she has severed all ties with actor husband Shariful Razz. So she’ll send over the divorce letter.

Although she didn’t share any details about why the sudden deterioration of their relationship, she wants to label her relationship with Razz as toxic.

Razz is the father of her child Rajya, so she doesn’t want to wash the dirty linens in public, Pori Moni added.

Pori Moni shared a post on Facebook Sunday afternoon writing, “Razz isn’t just my ex, he is the father of my son. So, for the sake of Rajya’s father’s image, I’m not saying anything further in public.”