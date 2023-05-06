Rs 350 million set constructed for Tiger 3's Salman-SRK sequence?

Expect everything grand from the special sequence of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Tiger 3'. As per a source, a set worth a whopping Rs 350 million (35 crore) has been constructed for the shoot.

"When you have SRK & Salman in one film, you got to do justice to their superstardom to create an experience like never before. ‘Pathaan’ did that brilliantly and now ‘Tiger 3’ will try and do the same.