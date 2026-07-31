'Ramayana: Part 1' trailer unveils grand battle between Ranbir Kapoor and Yash

The official trailer of Nitesh Tiwari's 'Ramayana: Part 1' has been released globally on 30 July, 2026, during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, offering a visually spectacular four-minute-and-nine-second glimpse into the upcoming mythological epic.

Blending emotional storytelling with large-scale action and cutting-edge visual effects, the trailer sets the stage for the battle between righteousness and absolute power.

The trailer opens with a striking introduction to Yash's Ravana, who emerges from the shadows before ascending to a grand palace and declaring his rule over the three realms. As darkness spreads, Lord Vishnu is reborn on Earth as Prince Rama, who is introduced to his people by his father, King Dasharatha, played by Arun Govil.