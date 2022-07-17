Kangana Ranaut opens up about directing 'Emergency'

After 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', actor Kangana Ranaut has once again donned the director's hat for the film 'Emergency' which features her as former Indian prime minister Indira Gandhi.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana said, “My last directorial was Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and I got an encouraging response from the audience as it was a blockbuster. I was tempted to direct another film but I had many acting assignments to complete.”

“I do believe that I know the pulse of the audience from my interviews; my quotes and the terms that I have coined are now part of pop culture (she laughs). I do believe that the audience is looking for something which will stimulate their intellectual side and not just their sensual side,” she added.