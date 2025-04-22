The government should hold the election within this year

Badruddin Umar: The manner in which they are proceeding is rather strange. A new party was formed after the uprising. The new party was launched with much fanfare. They hosted lavish iftar parties. They erected a canopy in Suhrawardy Udyan and treated people to iftar. They hosted an iftar party in Hotel Intercontinental. I am taken aback by these activities of theirs. It makes one ponder over how attached they actually are to the public.

The manner in which they are speaking does not evoke much hope that they will do anything great. The future will tell what the new party will do, but their performance after forming the new party does not suggest that they will bring any significant change to the country's politics.

They say they want to change the constitution. I see nothing in detail about what changes they want, why they want the change. They have a party, but no party constitution or manifesto.

Young people have formed the party. My first point is, how will they come to power? They act as if they will contest in the election, win and form the government.

The question is, what is their identity that people will vote for them? People vote in the basis of local considerations, political considerations. They have no local base, no political identity in the rural areas.

They have a certain standing in the urban areas due to their campaigns and publicity. I do not foresee them having any significant win in the election. They imagine people will vote for them, elect then to power. That is the danger of not being adequately savvy about the situation.