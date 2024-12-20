There is a lack of intellectual exercise in Bangladesh today

Writer, researcher and left-wing politician Badruddin Umar was born on 20 December 1931 in Bardhaman of West Bengal, India. He earned his Bachelor’s (Hons) degree from Dhaka University in 1953 and Master’s degree in 1951 from the same university. In 1961 he earned his PPE degree from Oxford University in the UK and in 1963 he established the department of political science in Rajshahi University. In protest of governor Monem Khan’s autocratic behaviour, Badruddin Umar left teaching to take up active politics. He also wrote prolifically. At present he is the president of the Jatiya Mukti Council and editor of the magazine 'Sangskriti'. It is his 93rd birthday today, 20 December. In this interview Prothom Alo's Sohrab Hassan and Monoj Dey, he shares his social, political and intellectual thoughts.

(This interview was published on 19 December 2021 on the occasion of Badruddin Umar's birthday under the heading 'Everyone has overlooked me here.' On his birthday this year, the interview has been republished under a new heading.)

