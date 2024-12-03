"No scope for things to be worse than in Hasina's time"

I ask, how is Yunus saheb running the country now?

He says, the country is riddled with so many problems, it is extremely difficult to manage. There are a hundred types of problems afflicting the country. It is not the responsibility of this government to resolve all the problems. Simply put, if they would lay down exactly what tasks they will carry out, then it would be clear to the people. For example, whatever is needed to be done to hold the election. Let the government do whatever is in its scope. In an interview with the daily Banik Barta, Yunus saheb said, if the political parties do not want reforms, I will hold the election right now. That sounded like a threat. The government has to say, we will do this. We will stay for this number of days. But they is not saying so.

How long do you think this government should stay?

Badruddin Umar replies: "In an interview with Al-Jazeera, Dr Yunus said, there was a proposal for the term of an elected government to be four years. The interim government will remain for less than that. When this was met with criticism, his office came up with a clarification that 'he hadn't said they would stay for four years.' But the manner in which the chief advisor had spoken those words, perhaps implied that was his wish. I feel the interim government won't remain for four years. It will be a lot if they stay for just one year. BNP is putting on the pressure for the election. They are on the threshold of power. Unless the election is held, how will they enter? On the other hand, Jamaat is saying that there is no need for elections now. The party was in a pitiful state during the Awami League rule. I doubt if it will fare much better in the future. Jamaat feels that they will get more seats if the election is held after two years. It is hard to say what turn the situation will take under such topsy-turvy circumstances."