Bangla is needed more for the poor than the educated

Are there any names you would like to mention of persons who helped you in this massive task on the language movement?

Badruddin Umar: Among those who initially helped me significantly with my research, was Kamruddin Ahmed. I got material from Oli Ahad too. I got the most documents and information from Tajuddin Ahmed. Tajuddin had the habit of collecting all the documents of the time. Back in the day when leaflets and pamphlets were printed, these didn't have any date. Tajuddin had the habit of jotting down the dates on the leaflets and pamphlets. This was an important matter.

I knew Tajuddin from beforehand, but I formally interviewed Kamruddin Ahmed at Tajuddin's house. Tajuddin said, "I have kept a diary. Look and see if it is of any help to you." Tajuddin had small diaries, written in English. He began writing in 1947 and wrote up till 1956.

I said these were invaluable resources. Tajuddin said, "Take these and see if they are or any use to you." I kept the diaries up till 1952 and returned the rest to him. Tajuddin's diaries were particularly significant because he had recorded entries every single day up from 1947.

Shahidullah Kaiser provided huge help too. He was involved in pro-Moscow politics. He was in charge of all old documents of the Communist Party at the time. I was involved in politics then, but had a good relationship with Shahidullah Kaiser. He told me, "I have many documents which you may use." He gave me many leaflets from the year 1952 from the Communist Party archives, even party circulars. These documents threw light on the Communist Party's stance regarding the language movement and what participation they had. The help I received from Shahidullah Kaiser would not have been available from anywhere else.

Many documents were also destroyed in the government's attacks. Many people even set fire to documents in fear. Then again, I received a leaflet here and a pamphlet there from the general people.