I let Razz in because he is that father of my child: Pori Moni

Pori Moni is working in a new web series titled ‘Rongila Kitab’. The shooting of the series started in Bandarban in the middle of the current month. The shooting of the series moved to Barishal from there and will be ending in a day or two in Dhaka. While speaking, apart from giving updates on her new projects Pori Moni also talked about Shariful Razz.

Pori Moni is playing a totally different character in Anam Biswas’s ‘Rongila Kitab’. Though she didn’t give much detail about her character in the series, she just said that the character has quite a lot of similarities to her own life. Pori Moni said, “The characteristics of my inner self are a lot similar to my character in ‘Rongila Bitab’. So the understanding of the character has been easier for me. I am finding it comfortable to play the role.”

It has been almost two years since Pori Moni got divorced from Razz. From the time of their divorce, their son Punno is growing up with his mother Pori Moni. Razz and Pori Moni weren’t even coming face to face after the divorce. Till now, Razz hadn’t had the chance to meet his son either.