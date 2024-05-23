What Shariful Razz has to say about Pori Moni and their son

Sharuful Razz is a much discussed and derided actor of the Dhallywood industry. He met and fell in love with actress Pori Moni on the sets of the film ‘Gunin’. The couple got married and had a child as well. But, problems sprouted up and the two of them separated.

Pori Moni and Razz now lives in two different worlds. While Razz is busy with the work of films, Pori Moni has a full house with two of her children and career. Razz isn’t seen spending much time with his son though. And this has raised questions among his critics, doesn’t Razz look after his child or spend time with him?