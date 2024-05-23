What Shariful Razz has to say about Pori Moni and their son
Sharuful Razz is a much discussed and derided actor of the Dhallywood industry. He met and fell in love with actress Pori Moni on the sets of the film ‘Gunin’. The couple got married and had a child as well. But, problems sprouted up and the two of them separated.
Pori Moni and Razz now lives in two different worlds. While Razz is busy with the work of films, Pori Moni has a full house with two of her children and career. Razz isn’t seen spending much time with his son though. And this has raised questions among his critics, doesn’t Razz look after his child or spend time with him?
While attending a programme on private channel ATN Bangla recently, Razz spoke of his feelings for his child and his ex-wife, Pori Moni.
From the Facebook page of the film ‘Deyaler Desh’, starring Razz and Bubly that released on this Eid-ul-Fitr, this actor said, “Many mothers have a lot to learn from Pori. The way she cares for my son, Rajjo will one day feel proud of his mother. I think he’s in a pretty good place. I want him to be fine and healthy the way he is.”
On the matter of spending time with his son, Razz said, “Since I’m busy myself, I don’t get much scope to meet or spend time with him as he’s still quite young. But, he inspires me. I am really lucky that I have a son. Rajjo is a very important person in my life. I ask everyone to keep my son in their prayers.”
Razz first came to the limelight with his film ‘Ice-cream’. Later this actor reached stardom overnight from working films such as ‘No Dorai’, ‘Poran’ and ‘Hawa’. Three of Razz’s films released in theaters this Eid-ul-Fitr. From that point of view, you can call him the busiest hero at present.