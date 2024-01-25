My mother fought the last battle of her life, said Arifin Shuvoo

At 8:16am this morning, Shuvoo wrote on his Facebook page, “My mother has gone to Allah (Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Ilaihi Rajiun). My mother fell ill suddenly on 21 January afternoon. Since then she had been fighting the last battle of her life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital. She finally breathed her last because of a brain hemorrhage at 11:55pm on 24 January.”

“Following the namaz-e-janaza at colony central Jam-e mosque and jameul uloom madrasah complex, my mother has been buried at the Shaheed Buddhijibi Grave Yard after Fazr prayers. All of you have prayed for my mother even before and hopefully you’ll keep her in your prayers this time as well, Insha Allah,” he wrote further.

More to follow...