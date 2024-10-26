Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' to release on this date

Actor Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' is ready to swing back into theatres, with an untitled sequel set to release on 24 July, 2026, reported a media outlet.

This Columbia Pictures project will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and comes out just two months after 'Avengers: Doomsday', which hits theatres on 1 May, 2026.

Holland, who appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," confirmed that production for the fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie will begin in mid-2025.