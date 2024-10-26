Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man 4' to release on this date
Actor Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man' is ready to swing back into theatres, with an untitled sequel set to release on 24 July, 2026, reported a media outlet.
This Columbia Pictures project will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and comes out just two months after 'Avengers: Doomsday', which hits theatres on 1 May, 2026.
Holland, who appeared on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," confirmed that production for the fourth ‘Spider-Man’ movie will begin in mid-2025.
"Next summer, we start shooting. Everything's good to go -- we're nearly there," Holland said. "Super exciting. I can't wait!" said the actor. Meanwhile, its not yet clear whether Zendaya will return to her role as MJ.
Holland has played Peter Parker in three previous Spider-Man films, all directed by Jon Watts: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ (2017), ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ (2019), and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ (2021).
The last film grossed over USD 1 billion globally, following its release shortly after ‘Avengers: Endgame’, a pattern this new film seems to follow with its release after ‘Avengers: Doomsday’.
According to Variety, the new Spider-Man film will mark a change in direction as Cretton, known for directing "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings," steps in as the new director, taking over from Watts.
Cretton has been involved in several Marvel projects, including co-creating the upcoming ‘Wonder Man’ miniseries and developing a sequel to ‘Shang-Chi’. However, ‘Spider-Man 4’ is now the main focus for the studio.