Maserati was founded in 1914 in a garage in the central Italian city of Bologna by three brothers: Alfieri, Ettore and Ernesto. The trident that is the company's emblem is a replica of the one found in the Fountain of Neptune in Bologna.

From early on, the company -which is now known for exotic luxury cars -- was tied to the world of auto racing. Maserati’s first Grand Prix racing car, called ‘Type 26,’ is the vehicle that Alfieri Maserati was driving in the 1927 Messina Cup race when he had a near fatal crash, as per the media outlet.

Alfieri died a few years later, on 3 March, 1932, at the age of 44 from complications related to that accident. In 1937, the brothers, while remaining involved, sold a controlling stake in the company that is now owned by Fiat.