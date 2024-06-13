007 producers to receive honorary Oscars

The producers of the James Bond movies will receive honorary Oscars at a ceremony this November, the Academy said Wednesday, as anticipation swells for the announcement of who will next play 007.

Half-siblings Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli have controlled the beloved espionage franchise since 1995's 'Goldeneye', having been passed the reins by Broccoli's father Albert.

They have overseen several of the series' biggest-ever movies including the USD 1 billion-grossing 'Skyfall' in 2012, in which Daniel Craig played the suave British spy with a license to kill.