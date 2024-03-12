Oscars ratings climb to almost 20 million as 'Oppenheimer' reigns

Wins for 'Oppenheimer', live musical performances from 'Barbie' and an (almost) naked John Cena helped lift Oscars ratings for a third consecutive year, early viewing figures showed Monday, as 19.5 million tuned in to watch Hollywood's big night.

Broadcaster ABC's figure for Sunday night's well-reviewed gala was nearly double the pandemic-era ratings nadir of 10.4 million, though still historically low for a telecast that regularly topped 40 million just a decade ago.

Christopher Nolan's atomic bomb drama 'Oppenheimer' ended the 96th Academy Awards with seven prizes, including best picture, best director and best actor for Cillian Murphy, while 'Poor Things' earned four as its star Emma Stone prevailed in a tense best actress race.