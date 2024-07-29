'Deadpool & Wolverine' opens to 'spectacular' $205 million

New Disney/Marvel comedy ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ scored a "spectacular" opening in North American theaters this weekend, its huge take of USD 205 million placing it not just near the top of superhero films but marking the eighth-biggest opening ever, analysts said Sunday.

"The numbers are fantastic," said David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research. "These characters' popularity is growing, not slowing."

The film is enjoying positive reviews and "excellent" audience scores, Gross said. The popularity of Ryan Reynolds (who plays Deadpool and shares a writing credit), and his real-life pal Hugh Jackman (Wolverine)-- didn't hurt, either.