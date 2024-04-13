Marvel's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' steal CinemaCon spotlight

In a surprising turn of events at this year's CinemaCon, Kevin Feige, the mastermind behind Marvel Studios, stole the show with some unexpected language and a bold unveiling of the highly anticipated 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

Traditionally a platform for family-friendly presentations, this year's Disney showcase took a raunchy turn with the introduction of the R-rated film featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the titular roles, according to a media outlet.