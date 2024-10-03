Daniel Day-Lewis ends acting retirement after 7 years

Day-Lewis quit acting in 2017. In a message via publicist Leslee Dart he said at the time," Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Day-Lewis won the Best Actor Academy Award for Lincoln (2012), There Will Be Blood (2007) and My Left Foot (1990). He also was nominated for Phantom Thread (2017), Gangs Of New York (2002) and In the Name Of The Father (1993). His career stretches to the early 1980s and also includes lead roles in Nine (2009), The Ballad Of Jack And Rose (2005), The Crucible (1996) and The Last Of The Mohicans (1992).