'12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey announces break from acting

In a shocking revelation that has left his fans and the film industry in disbelief, '12th Fail' actor Vikrant Massey has announced that he will retire from acting after 2025.

The 37-year-old Bollywood actor, known for his memorable roles in '12th Fail', 'The Sabarmati Report', and 'Sector 36', shared the unexpected news through an emotional note on his Instagram account on Monday morning.

"The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it's time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor," Vikrant wrote, leaving many wondering about his decision to step away from the limelight.