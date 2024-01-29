Vikrant Massey's '12th Fail' declared 'Best Film' at Filmfare Awards 2024

It's a special moment for the team of '12th Fail' as the film bagged the Best Film Award at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards.

The 'Black Lady' trophy was received by the members of the film including actors Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar.

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, '12th Fail' revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on the real-life experiences of IPS officer Manoj Kumar.