'Harry Potter' books to be recorded as full-cast audio productions

The new audiobooks are scheduled to premiere in late 2025, with each of the seven English-language titles to be released sequentially for a global audience, exclusively on Audible, as per a media outlet.

The companies said the full-cast audio productions -- with more than 100 actors -- will "bring these iconic stories to life as never heard before."

The new audiobooks will provide "immersive audio entertainment through high-quality sound design in Dolby Atmos, stunning scoring, a full range of character voices and real-world sound capture," Audible and Pottermore Publishing said.