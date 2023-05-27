Ken Loach at Cannes: 'working class is undefeated'

At 86, British director Ken Loach showed he still had fighting spirit at Cannes, presenting his latest moving homage to working class solidarity and saying: "we're still in the game".

Loach has had no fewer than 15 films in competition at the Cannes Film Festival -- and won the top prize Palme d'Or twice.

His dedication to left-wing causes and showing the often harsh reality of working class Britain remains undimmed in his 16th entry, ‘The Old Oak’, which premiered on Friday.