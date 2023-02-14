Cruise outshines Oscars rivals as Academy readies for award show

Tom Cruise lived up to his billing as the "last true movie star" as nearly 200 of this year's Oscar nominees gathered to celebrate -- and size up their competition -- at the Academy's boozy annual luncheon Monday.

In a room packed with A-listers such as Steven Spielberg and Cate Blanchett, there was no doubt Cruise remained the biggest draw, with a crowd of well-wishers from Hollywood moguls to Nobel laureate Malala Yousafzai lining up to greet him throughout the event.

Cruise is nominated this year as a producer of ‘Top Gun: Maverick’, in which he also starred. The film is considered a growing frontrunner for the best picture Oscar -- Hollywood's most prestigious prize.

"It's been incredible... I just want to get people into theaters," Cruise told AFP.

"But this is lovely," he admitted, motioning to the Beverly Hills ballroom, packed with Oscar nominees and Academy voters, and kitted out with giant golden statuettes and open champagne bars.