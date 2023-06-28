Hong Kong film-makers say censorship law spooks investors, actors

Two years after screening an internationally acclaimed documentary on the democracy movement in Hong Kong, director Kiwi Chow has been forced to complete a new movie with fresh financing after political concerns scared off some investors.

The fears spiked after Hong Kong adopted a new censorship law in October 2021 to bar films that "might endanger national security", but directors say they now face difficulties lining up funding and even actors, while others have shifted overseas.

"Actors under the Hong Kong film companies are very afraid, and this fear shadows everything," said Chow, who felt the situation had made performers, and investors, apprehensive about crossing ill-defined "red lines" concerning national security.

"This is what makes it scary, it doesn’t need to suppress you directly, but it has already made all these people scared," he added.

Chow, feted at the Cannes film festival in 2021 for his documentary, ‘Revolution of Our Times’, said it was clear when the new law came in that film makers would have to steer clear of political topics.