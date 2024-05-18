Emma Stone in new twisted comedy after Coppola epic divides Cannes

Emma Stone and director Yorgos Lanthimos brought audiences yet another hilarious and freaky film as 'Kinds of Kindness' premiered in competition in Cannes on Friday.

The triptych, in which the same cast of actors recounts three separate stories, was filmed as the Greek filmmaker put the final touches to his feminist Frankenstein remake 'Poor Things' for which Stone won an Oscar.

Its occasionally repulsive scenes are balanced by dark humour, notably Willem Dafoe as a creepy guru in an orange speedo and one very shocking home movie that got big laughs at Cannes screenings.

"I thought it was funny and Emma thought it was funny, but we didn't know if people are going to find it funny," Lanthimos said before the premiere.

In early reviews, the Guardian called it a "macabre, absurdist triptych", while Variety called it a "quizzical concoction bound to baffle and delight".

Lanthimos said that, as trust grows between him and Stone, the duo has become "more bold and more brave".