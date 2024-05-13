The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

'Megalopolis' (Francis Ford Coppola)

This self-funded epic -- a Roman drama transplanted to modern-day New York starring Adam Driver -- has been in the works for more than 40 years. Coppola has twice won the Palme d'Or -- for 'The Conversation' (1974) and 'Apocalypse Now' (1979).

'The Apprentice' (Ali Abbasi)

A biopic about Donald Trump's formative years from an award-winning Iranian director is bound to grab attention. It stars Sebastian Stan, best-known as the Winter Soldier in Marvel films and rocker Tommy Lee in series 'Pam and Tommy', alongside Jeremy Strong of 'Succession' fame as Trump's lawyer.

'Kinds of Kindness' (Yorgos Lanthimos)

Three short stories in one, this is the latest team-up between the Greek director and Emma Stone, just weeks after she won an Oscar for 'Poor Things', also starring Willem Defoe and Margaret Qualley.

'The Shrouds' (David Cronenberg)

The horror maestro's latest supernatural drama is about a man who builds a device to connect with his dead wife -- a deeply personal project for the Canadian director who lost his wife in 2017. It stars Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger.