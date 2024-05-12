Cannes film festival returns with comebacks, strikes, Trump, MeToo

The Cannes Film Festival starts Tuesday with an action-packed script including the comeback of Hollywood icons, fears of a strike, a Donald Trump biopic and the shadow of MeToo accusations.

The return of ‘The Godfather’ director Francis Ford Coppola with his decades-in-the-making epic ‘Megalopolis’ is the most anticipated of this year's entries for the top prize Palme d'Or.

It is one of 22 films competing for the affections of a jury led by ‘Barbie’ director Greta Gerwig, which will announce its verdict on 25 May.

Those walking the red carpet include actors Richard Gere, Demi Moore and Kevin Costner, all present in new films. Three-time Oscar-winner Meryl Streep and ‘Star Wars’ creator George Lucas will also receive honorary awards.

And the latest from George Miller's ‘Mad Max’ universe, ‘Furiosa’, starring Anya Taylor-Joy, will also get its world premiere on Wednesday.