Coppola, Lucas and Schrader: 'New Hollywood' swansong set for Cannes

It is an offer they still can't refuse: Francis Ford Coppola will lead a parade of veteran American movie titans back to the Cannes Film Festival next week in a likely swansong for the "New Hollywood" generation.

The director of "The Godfather" will be joined by "Star Wars" creator George Lucas and "Taxi Driver" writer Paul Schrader on the French Riviera for the world's most famous film gathering, where all three men enjoyed success in their 1970s heyday.

Half a century later, Coppola and Schrader will compete head-to-head for the festival's coveted Palme d'Or with their new films "Megalopolis" and "Oh Canada", while Lucas receives an honorary award for his blockbuster career.

"It's like an exclamation point on their careers," agreed veteran US movie journalist Tim Gray.

"Yes these guys are brand names, they're well known, but they're artists, and they're recognized by the film community around the world."