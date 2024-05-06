Cannes Film Festival workers call for strike

Workers at the Cannes Film Festival called for a strike over pay and conditions on Monday, just a week before the event was due to start.

Members of a collective called Sous les Ecrans la Deche ("Poverty Behind the Screens") said they did not intend to cause significant disruption but wanted to draw attention to long-running demands.

"The strike will not put the opening of the festival at risk but there could be disruptions as it goes on," a spokesperson told AFP.