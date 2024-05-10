Five budding stars to watch at Cannes

Keoghan emerged from a difficult childhood -- his mother died aged 12 from a drug overdose and he was raised in foster homes -- to become one of Ireland's most sought-after actors.

He earned Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, and won a BAFTA for his role in 'The Banshees of Inisherin' and reached new levels of fame with the heavily-memed hit 'Saltburn'.

Keoghan, 31, comes to Cannes with 'Bird', a coming-of-age tale set in suburban England from Oscar-winner Andrea Arnold, having reportedly given up a part in 'Gladiator 2' for the role.

He has plenty of blockbuster fame to come as he plays Joker in 'The Batman Part II', due in 2026.