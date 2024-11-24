Film industry struggling with piracy

Just when the producers and the cinema hall owners were hoping for a boost in business with Shakib Khan’s starter film ‘Dorod’, there comes the news of the film being pirated. In the last few years, there has been news of piracy in case of several other big-budget films as well.

Film director Raihan Rafi considers film piracy in this industry is to slay the slain. Rafi’s films ‘Shurongo’ and ‘Toofan’ had also been pirated and the production house of the films had also taken legal action regarding this at that time.

The film ‘Dorod’ rereleased in theatres of United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada and New Zealand on Friday while it has been two weeks of the film being released in the United States. Meanwhile, the film will be running in India from 29 November.

Amid this, the makers and the producers of the film are considering the news of piracy as a negative sign. Director Anonno Mamun said that he was able to remove all the pirated copies of the film ‘Dorod’ that had been leaked on internet. The pirated copy of the film has been removed from 22,033 IDs till Friday afternoon.